The Village Grille

4404 El Mar Dr, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA
Website
| +1 954-776-5092
A Local Legend in Lauderdale Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Florida United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 2am

Located only half a block away from the ocean and sand, The Village Grill is a combination of three eateries into one. The grill serves a large variety of bar food, specialty cocktails, wine, beer and sushi. This is a big crowd pleaser in South Florida due to the wide selection of food/beverage choices, location and live entertainment.

The eatery is modeled after Boston pub culture, but combined with South Florida beach accents. The establishment started as The Village Pump in 1949. Since then, the Martini Bar, Grille and Sushi Bar have made the restaurant the perfect South Florida restaurant.

Menu highlights include seafood, steaks, and burgers.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

