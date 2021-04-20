The Vera Hotel
Lilienblum St 27, Tel Aviv-Yafo, 6513102, Israel
| +972 3-778-3800
Photo by Assaf Pinchuk/The Vera Hotel
More info
The Vera HotelWhy we love it: A boutique stay that connects guests to all that’s cool in Tel Aviv
The Highlights:
- An industrial-chic design that highlights local artists
- An in-house publication that points guests to hip happenings
- A hot location surrounded by top restaurants and bars
The Review:
Just off the Bauhaus building–lined Rothschild Boulevard, at the intersection of the artsy Neve Tzedek and hipster Florentin neighborhoods, sits The Vera, a 1950s office building turned fashionable boutique hotel. Here, the 39 guestrooms ooze Tel Aviv cool with raw concrete floors, sleek lighting by Israeli designer Ohad Benit, and plenty of greenery, plus design-conscious amenities like organic toiletries from local brand Arugot and super-soft hooded robes in a soothing shade of grey. On every nightstand, there’s a copy of The Vera Magazine, a hip publication produced in partnership with local lifestyle magazine Telavivian that details fun activities and offerings around the city. Guests can also turn to the hotel’s friendly, knowledgeable staff for recommendations on trendy restaurants, bars, or galleries in the area (renowned eatery North Abraxas is right across the street) or explore on their own with complimentary house bikes.
Back on site, spacious communal areas make for cozy spots to unwind. The lobby features a Brooklyn-style tin ceiling, a bar with craft cocktails, and a wine vending machine that dispenses local bottles. Guests can choose to eat their daily breakfast—complete with plenty of seasonal produce—here, on the outdoor patio, or up on the two-level rooftop, where tastefully placed planters and sleek furniture complement city views. The rooftop is also a great place sunset cocktails, and even hosts morning yoga and Pilates classes.