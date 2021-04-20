The Vault Design Store

Where are you going?
13 High St
Website
| +64 9-377 7665
An Auckland Vault Auckland New Zealand

An Auckland Vault

On a perfect Auckland day you will have time to shop. Down some wooden stairs near the pedestrian mall of Vulcan Lane lies The Vault Designer Store. It's like a secret within a secret, with only a special few knowing about the goodies hidden inside. They specialise in promoting New Zealand artisans especially those in the glass, ceramic, leather and jewellery fields. They're happy to help recommend something if you're looking a little lost for gifts, and their wrapping is so good I've seen people bring in items to ask them to wrap them!
[Photo: practicallyperfectblog.com]
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

