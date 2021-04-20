Where are you going?
The Upstairs

2209 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Website
| +1 206-441-4013
Head Upstairs For a Drink Seattle Washington United States

Head Upstairs For a Drink

So called because it’s located above sister restaurant Pintxo, The Upstairs is indeed up a flight of stairs, but once you’re inside, it feels like a cozy, if dimly lit, living room, complete with Victorian-style couches and wingback chairs, hardwood floors, and artfully shabby rugs. The vibe is quiet and relaxed, a welcome break from the frenetic partying of other Belltown hot spots. They offer a good beer selection, plus classic and modern craft cocktails; connoisseurs will appreciate that the Moscow Mule is served in a pleasantly weighty copper mug. Happy hour is daily from 5-8 p.m. and features $4 wells, $2 off cocktails, and tasty tapas like bacon-wrapped dates and marinated manchego.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

