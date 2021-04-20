Where are you going?
22 Van Der Stel St, Tulbagh, 6820, South Africa
+27 23 230 0071
Tulbagh South Africa
Tulbagh, only about an hour and a half from Cape Town, is known for having the best examples of of Cape Dutch, Victorian, and Edwardian architecture on the Cape. Church Street, in particular, has been distinguished for the preservation of these historic buildings. It's a sweet, quiet town and a great alternative to visiting some more popular wine towns. It could also be easily tacked on to a trip to the more well-traveled areas.

While in Tulbagh, the Tulbagh Hotel is a comfortable four-star boutique hotel, with 11 rooms and one self-catering house, located in the center of town. Stop in and ask them about their mountain bike rentals, even if you're just passing through. It's an ideal way to start your exploration of the town and the surrounding rural area.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert

