The Tramshed

Farm to Table: Chicken and SteakService was friendly and spotless, both beef and chicken showed the best of farm to table sensibilities – all organic, free range, grass fed and the endless string of wonderful adjectives that come with good wholesome food. And, you taste the difference. Fries come deliciously teased in chicken fat, sitting right beneath the roast. Although the menu is small, they do what they claim to do best with steak and chicken. Servings are large and simple-the best way to enjoy a hearty meal with your party.
And yes, the restaurant's art centre piece is Damien Hirst's formaldehyde cow.