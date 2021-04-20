Where are you going?
The Tramshed

32 Rivington St, London EC2A 3LX, UK
Website
| +44 20 7749 0478
Farm to Table: Chicken and Steak London United Kingdom

More info

Sun 11:30am - 9:30pm
Mon, Tue 11:30am - 11pm
Wed - Sat 11:30am - 12am

Farm to Table: Chicken and Steak

Service was friendly and spotless, both beef and chicken showed the best of farm to table sensibilities – all organic, free range, grass fed and the endless string of wonderful adjectives that come with good wholesome food. And, you taste the difference. Fries come deliciously teased in chicken fat, sitting right beneath the roast. Although the menu is small, they do what they claim to do best with steak and chicken. Servings are large and simple-the best way to enjoy a hearty meal with your party.

And yes, the restaurant's art centre piece is Damien Hirst's formaldehyde cow.
By Juliana Loh , AFAR Local Expert

