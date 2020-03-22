The Trafalgar St. James London, Curio Collection by Hilton
2 Spring Gardens Trafalgar Square, St. James's, London SW1A 2TS, UK
| +44 20 7870 2900
The Trafalgar St. JamesLondon used to be my home town years ago, when I was a student. Since then I have come back for short trips frequently, and on my last visit, The Trafalgar St. James became my home away from home for 4 pampered days.
The property is a recent addition to Hilton's growing Curio Collection, whose goal is to bring together unique properties from all corners of the world. I've always been a fan of preserving the historical spirit of places, without shoehorning them into a 'brand' at all cost. The Trafalgar St. James is a perfect success story in that regard. It feels contemporary, edgy, yet uniquely British, and the building's history (it was once used by the Cunard Steamship Company) still magically lingers.
With regards to location, I'm not sure there's a more central one to be had. My room faced Trafalgar Square, and many of London's landmarks and highlights (the National Portrait Gallery, Piccadilly Square, Covent Garden, the theaters, etc.) are little more than a stone's throw away. Being in the midst of everything was perfect for me, especially during those initial, jet-lagged days, when it's nice to be able to get back to the hotel for a quick break.
The Trafalgar St. James' vibe is easy going and sophisticated at the same time. The rooms and suites are spacious, well designed and the iconic artwork, featuring local music idols, is perfect. My room had the most sultry portrait of Mick Jagger–which was a treat to wake up to, each morning! Other smart in-room details include small libraries of British fashion, music and design books, and an assortment of Tregothnan teas, grown in Cornwall. One of the ultimate surprises for me was to discover the hotel's top floor–a bar and event space called 'The Rooftop'. Even if you're not staying overnight at The Trafalgar St. James, make sure to check it out. The views are incredible! Have a cocktail or two up there under the sky, grab some delicious small plates to go along, or make your way back downstairs to the dining room. The food at the Trafalgar St James is seriously good.
