The Tractor Room
3687 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
| +1 619-543-1007
Happy hour at The Tractor Room in San DiegoThis unique little bar is tucked away on 5th ave in the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego. One of the two owners is from the mid-West, so the bar has a definite mid-Western barn feel to it with deer antlers in the bar, a huge tractor out by the front door and exposed wooden beams in the ceiling.
They've got some great house drinks and who can go wrong with happy hour dishes such as- elk ravioli, wild boar spring rolls and pork ribs. It's all about game meats here and happy hour prices make it affordable!