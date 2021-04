Happy hour at The Tractor Room in San Diego

This unique little bar is tucked away on 5th ave in the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego . One of the two owners is from the mid-West, so the bar has a definite mid-Western barn feel to it with deer antlers in the bar, a huge tractor out by the front door and exposed wooden beams in the ceiling.They've got some great house drinks and who can go wrong with happy hour dishes such as- elk ravioli, wild boar spring rolls and pork ribs. It's all about game meats here and happy hour prices make it affordable!