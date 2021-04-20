Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Tipsy Crow

770 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Website
| +1 619-338-9300
Multi-level Bar in the Gaslamp, San Diego San Diego California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 2am

Multi-level Bar in the Gaslamp, San Diego

The Tipsy Crow is located inside a historic building dating to 1874—one of the oldest buildings in downtown San Diego. The Tipsy Crow is divided into three parts: The Underground, The Main, and The Nest.

In The Underground—depending on the night—is where you will either find a dance club, a live band, or the Gaslamp Comedy Club. When you walk in from the street, you are on the middle floor, or The Main, where you can just relax with friends or play one of the games near a long bar. The Nest is the top floor and has a very relaxed vibe, with overstuffed leather furniture and a pool table.

One of the fun events here is during the happy hour (until 8pm), when they have a customer-driven "drink exchange" (a play off the stock exchange). On a couple of screens on the main floor, you can see drink prices lower and rise depending on what is being ordered. If more people order a particular type of liquor, then the price goes up. For alcohol that isn't being ordered, the price goes down, so you can watch and see the best time to order your drink!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points