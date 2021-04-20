The Tipsy Crow
770 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
| +1 619-338-9300
Sun - Sat 12pm - 2am
Multi-level Bar in the Gaslamp, San DiegoThe Tipsy Crow is located inside a historic building dating to 1874—one of the oldest buildings in downtown San Diego. The Tipsy Crow is divided into three parts: The Underground, The Main, and The Nest.
In The Underground—depending on the night—is where you will either find a dance club, a live band, or the Gaslamp Comedy Club. When you walk in from the street, you are on the middle floor, or The Main, where you can just relax with friends or play one of the games near a long bar. The Nest is the top floor and has a very relaxed vibe, with overstuffed leather furniture and a pool table.
One of the fun events here is during the happy hour (until 8pm), when they have a customer-driven "drink exchange" (a play off the stock exchange). On a couple of screens on the main floor, you can see drink prices lower and rise depending on what is being ordered. If more people order a particular type of liquor, then the price goes up. For alcohol that isn't being ordered, the price goes down, so you can watch and see the best time to order your drink!