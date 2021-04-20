The Times Square EDITION
The Times Square EDITIONWhy we love it: A hospitality icon that can draw even New Yorkers to Times Square
The Highlights:
-Sleek design that’s pleasingly at odds with the surroundings
- Four distinct dining venues from Michelin-starred chef John Fraser
- A on-site performance venue for cabaret-style shows
The Review:
With the opening of The Times Square EDITION, travelers now have a reason to stay in New York City’s most polarizing neighborhood. The 7th Avenue property is the latest to join the EDITION portfolio, a collection of 10 hotels worldwide known for its sleek design, personalized service, and powerhouse ownership (hotelier Ian Schrager and Marriot International). Here, guests will find a whopping 452 rooms, each cleanly decorated with light wood accents, bright white armchairs, and fur throw blankets. Natural stone bathrooms come with rainforest showers and Le Labo products in a signature EDITION scent, while suites impress with deep-soaking tubs and furnished balconies. While there’s no shortage of distractions around the hotel, guests will do well to stay put for a meal at on-site restaurant 701West, where Michelin-starred chef John Fraser offers a menu of elevated American fare. For something more playful, indulge in the dinner theater experience that is the Paradise Club. At the cabaret-style club, where you can pair a multisensory, multi-course feast with a wild show and dancing late into the night.