Stay Lakeside at The Terra Luna LodgeLocated on the shores of Lake General Carrera and close to one of the world's most beautiful places, the Marble Caves and El Catedral (http://www.afar.com/highlights/visit-one-of-the-earths-most-beautiful-places-the-marble-caves-in-chile?context=user&context_id=ashley-castle), is the remote and peaceful Terra Luna Lodge.
Stay lakeside in your own cozy log cabin, warmed with a wood burning furnace. The meals are home-cooked and fresh, and the hot tub overlooking the lake is a place for ultimate relaxation, especially at night under the stars.
The Terra Luna Lodge is both a haven as well as a launching point for numerous adventure activities in the Aysen region of Chile.