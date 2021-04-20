Where are you going?
Located on the shores of Lake General Carrera and close to one of the world's most beautiful places, the Marble Caves and El Catedral (http://www.afar.com/highlights/visit-one-of-the-earths-most-beautiful-places-the-marble-caves-in-chile?context=user&context_id=ashley-castle), is the remote and peaceful Terra Luna Lodge.

Stay lakeside in your own cozy log cabin, warmed with a wood burning furnace. The meals are home-cooked and fresh, and the hot tub overlooking the lake is a place for ultimate relaxation, especially at night under the stars.

The Terra Luna Lodge is both a haven as well as a launching point for numerous adventure activities in the Aysen region of Chile.
