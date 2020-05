The Teder בית רומנו, דרך יפו 9, תל אביב יפו, Israel

The Teder Tel Aviv is a late-night town, and while there’s a number of nightclubs to choose from, those who prefer socializing in more hushed surroundings should head for the Teder, a bar hidden in the courtyard of a shopping center. The Goldstar beer is cold and the thin-crust pizza (from superstar chef, Eyal Shani) is cheesy, delicious, and easily shared among friends.