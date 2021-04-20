The Tea Farm Cafe
2600 S King St
| +1 808-498-1694
Photo courtesy of the Tea Farm Cafe
Loose-Leaf Tea and Ice Cream FondueHonolulu has no shortage of shops selling milk and bubble tea, a novelty tea drink with tapioca balls. Serious tea drinkers will be sated by the options at Tea Farm Cafe, with dozens of varieties of herbal, green, oolong, and black teas, served by the cup or pot.
For the less health-conscious, the cafe's other draw sounds a bit contrary: ice cream fondue. You'll get the usual fruits for dipping, plus several flavors of ice cream, molded into bite-sized heart shapes. The chocolate will enrobe the ice cream, rather than melting it on contact. Bacon is also an available add-on, if chocolate and ice cream isn't enough for you.