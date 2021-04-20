Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Tea Farm Cafe

2600 S King St
Website
| +1 808-498-1694
Loose-Leaf Tea and Ice Cream Fondue Honolulu Hawaii United States

Loose-Leaf Tea and Ice Cream Fondue

Honolulu has no shortage of shops selling milk and bubble tea, a novelty tea drink with tapioca balls. Serious tea drinkers will be sated by the options at Tea Farm Cafe, with dozens of varieties of herbal, green, oolong, and black teas, served by the cup or pot.

For the less health-conscious, the cafe's other draw sounds a bit contrary: ice cream fondue. You'll get the usual fruits for dipping, plus several flavors of ice cream, molded into bite-sized heart shapes. The chocolate will enrobe the ice cream, rather than melting it on contact. Bacon is also an available add-on, if chocolate and ice cream isn't enough for you.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points