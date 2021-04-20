The Tasting Room
25 Cuna St, St. Augustine, FL 32084, USA
| +1 904-810-2400
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Sun, Tue - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm
Spanish Fare in America's Oldest CityThe Spanish heritage in the city of St. Augustine, Florida dates back to the landing of Ponce de Leon in 1513. So it makes sense that a Spanish restaurant would thrive here and The Tasting Room has done just that.
The Tasting Room's al fresco dining is great for a casual lunch or a romantic dinner. Order a few dishes to get a sampling of the Spanish fare. The patatas bravas, gambas al ajillo (spicy shrimp), ceviche and Spanish almonds are all delicious. For the full taste of Spain, accompany your tapas with wine pairings.
The Tasting Room To Go a few blocks down the street is a more casual sister to the restaurant, offering sandwiches, soups, salads and catering.