The Tasting Room

25 Cuna St, St. Augustine, FL 32084, USA
Website
| +1 904-810-2400
Spanish Fare in America's Oldest City St. Augustine Florida United States

More info

Sun, Tue - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm

Spanish Fare in America's Oldest City

The Spanish heritage in the city of St. Augustine, Florida dates back to the landing of Ponce de Leon in 1513. So it makes sense that a Spanish restaurant would thrive here and The Tasting Room has done just that.

The Tasting Room's al fresco dining is great for a casual lunch or a romantic dinner. Order a few dishes to get a sampling of the Spanish fare. The patatas bravas, gambas al ajillo (spicy shrimp), ceviche and Spanish almonds are all delicious. For the full taste of Spain, accompany your tapas with wine pairings.

The Tasting Room To Go a few blocks down the street is a more casual sister to the restaurant, offering sandwiches, soups, salads and catering.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

