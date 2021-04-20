Where are you going?
The Tampa Riverwalk

Tampa Riverwalk, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
Website
The Riverwalk: Fun for Everyone Tampa Florida United States

The Riverwalk: Fun for Everyone

Stretching 2.4 miles along the Garrison Channel and Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa, the Riverwalk is a paved path perfect for walking, jogging, or biking along the beautiful waterfront of Tampa. Landscaped parks and sculpture gardens provide spots to sit and enjoy the view. Children's playgrounds give the little ones a place to play. Interpretive signage and artwork explain the history and culture of Tampa. The Riverwalk connects many downtown attractions, including the Florida Aquarium at one end and the Straz Performing Arts Center on the other.
By Annette Baesel , AFAR Local Expert

