The Tampa Riverwalk Tampa Riverwalk, Tampa, FL 33602, USA

The Riverwalk: Fun for Everyone Stretching 2.4 miles along the Garrison Channel and Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa, the Riverwalk is a paved path perfect for walking, jogging, or biking along the beautiful waterfront of Tampa. Landscaped parks and sculpture gardens provide spots to sit and enjoy the view. Children's playgrounds give the little ones a place to play. Interpretive signage and artwork explain the history and culture of Tampa. The Riverwalk connects many downtown attractions, including the Florida Aquarium at one end and the Straz Performing Arts Center on the other.