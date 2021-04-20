The Tamarind Tree Hotel
Edward Oliver Leblanc Hwy, Dominica
Photo courtesy of The Tamarind Tree Hotel
The Tamarind Tree HotelWhy we love it: A small inn with great value and an eco-friendly attitude
Highlights:
- Warm, welcoming hosts, one of whom is a certified tour guide
- Voluntourism packages to help restore the Waitukubuli Trail
- A prime location near two top beaches
The Review:
The Tamarind Tree Hotel sits atop a 100-foot coastal cliff, surveying the Caribbean Sea, the Bay of Salisbury, and Dominica’s highest peak, Morne Diablotin. A relaxed, intimate hotel, it showcases the Swiss hospitality of owners Annette and Stefan Peyer Loerner, who moved to Dominica more than two decades ago. The affordable rooms are on the simpler side, but the hospitality is exquisite. For more space, reserve a two-story bungalow, which sleeps six people and comes with a kitchen, living room, and deck overlooking the ocean. Bright pops of color enliven the decor, but don’t expect to park the kids in front of the TV. The hotel doesn’t have any, however rooms do come with fans, air conditioning, and a refrigerator. When you’re ready to venture out, the property is just a three-minute stroll from Macoucherie beach and seven minutes from Salisbury beach, home to the popular East Carib Dive. If you’d rather stay closer to home, there’s a swimming pool on-site, though it’s open to non-guests for a small fee.
Renowned for its environmentally friendly practices, Tamarind Tree installed solar panels after Hurricane Maria and now runs off renewable energy. The property also offers voluntourism packages to help restore the Waitukubuli Trail, the Caribbean’s first long-distance hiking path. Guests can help remove debris, hack down vines, and trim bushes. Additionally, Tamarind Tree features half-board plans at its restaurant, a pleasant octagonal building with flagstones and Pepto-Bismol pink walls. The menu is an international mosaic, ranging from bruschetta and falafel to German bread, Angus steaks, and banana splits, not to mention local Kubuli beer on draft. Don’t miss the showstopper Creole breakfasts, featuring cocoa tea, fried plantains, sautéed saltfish, and titiwi accra, a spicy fish cake.