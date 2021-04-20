The Sutler Saloon

A Radical New Riff on Nashville Hot Chicken
When the historic Sutler Saloon reopened in Nashville in September 2014, chef Nick Seabergh took the helm and built a menu around a wood-fired grill and hickory smoker. Chef Seabergh’s new menu respects a few of the original menu items, but the Mississippi native has largely reimagined Southern dishes with a contemporary twist. Boiled peanuts get their flavor from a Yazoo Dos Perros beer brine and creole spices, while mac n’ cheese is loaded with pit-smoked brisket burnt ends and charred broccolini and smothered in a Yazoo Ale five-cheese sauce. Seabergh even had the bravado to offer his own take on the city’s iconic dish, hot chicken. The Sutler’s “Nashville Hot Nuggets” are presented in the classic way, served with soft white bread and pickles (in this case, Wickles Pickles). Hot chicken is typically served in white and dark quarters, but Seabergh uses thighs, livers and gizzards instead. The gizzards are confit overnight in duck fat and then the livers and thighs are soaked in buttermilk before they get dunked in hot sauce and dusted in a spicy flour before being fried crisp. The final touch: a coating of red chili butter and ghost pepper powder. 2600 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN (615) 840-6124