Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Sukhothai

3 S Sathorn Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
Website
| +66 2 344 2888
The Sukhothai Bangkok Thailand
The Sukhothai Bangkok Thailand
The Sukhothai Bangkok Thailand
The Sukhothai Bangkok Thailand
The Sukhothai Bangkok Thailand
The Sukhothai Bangkok Thailand
The Sukhothai Bangkok Thailand
The Sukhothai Bangkok Thailand
The Sukhothai Bangkok Thailand
The Sukhothai Bangkok Thailand
The Sukhothai Bangkok Thailand
The Sukhothai Bangkok Thailand
The Sukhothai Bangkok Thailand
The Sukhothai Bangkok Thailand
The Sukhothai Bangkok Thailand
The Sukhothai Bangkok Thailand
Check Availability >

The Sukhothai

Thirteenth-century Thai Buddhist architecture inspired by the ancient city of Sukhothai is melded with modern lines, peaked roofs, and white minimalism to create this stunning hotel. Buddha statues and domelike, brick stupa replicas (like those seen at local temples) sit in long, moatlike pools lined with giant urns, while magenta bougainvilleas tumble from bordering high ledges. The 82-foot infinity pool, surrounded by tropical gardens, is perfect for chilling out on a hot day. This is a haunt of the jet set, from politicians to celebrities, and everyone is dressed their best. But despite its grand size, the hotel exudes a feeling of balance and calm—thanks in no small part to its water gardens and tasteful decor. Dining is available at several celebrated restaurants, and late-night whiskey can be had at the intimate Zuk Bar, with its finely carved golden fish on the ceiling. While centrally located, the hotel acts as a charming escape from Bangkok’s frenetic pace.
By Celeste Brash , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points