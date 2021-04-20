Where are you going?
The Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute

225 South St, Williamstown, MA 01267, USA
Website
| +1 413-458-2303
The Berkshire Bilbao Williamstown Massachusetts United States

More info

Tue - Sun 10am - 5pm

The Clark Art Institute re-opened on July 4 with a stunning contemporary addition by Tadao Ando that's reflected in a three-tiered, one-acre reflecting pool. (I can't wait for winter when the pool will be transformed into a skating rink.) Ando's serene addition embraces the museum's beautiful mountain views and unifies the campus. The two cafes are run by Starr Events which is known for beautiful, bursting-with-flavor salads, sandwiches, and snacks made from local farm ingredients. Beautiful during the summer; The Clark will be unbelievable in the fall.
By Robin Cherry , AFAR Contributor

