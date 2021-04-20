The State Theatre: Movie House Turned Live Music Venue
Opened in 1936, the State Theatre operated as a popular movie house until 1988. A decade later, a multi-million dollar restoration transformed it into one of the Washington, D.C.
area's coolest live music venues with dance floor, full restaurant, and two full-service bars, while retaining its original stage, 200 balcony seats, and lobby. Music fans of all ages typically flock here on Friday and Saturday nights to watch and listen to local and national acts especially reggae, rock, hip hop/rap, and jam bands. Also to tribute bands honoring Bruce Springsteen, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and the Rolling Stones. It's home to the local '80s tribute band The Legwarmers, who play to sold-out crowds every few months.