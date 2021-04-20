Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The State Theatre

220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Website
| +1 703-237-0300
The State Theatre: Movie House Turned Live Music Venue Falls Church Virginia United States

The State Theatre: Movie House Turned Live Music Venue

Opened in 1936, the State Theatre operated as a popular movie house until 1988. A decade later, a multi-million dollar restoration transformed it into one of the Washington, D.C. area's coolest live music venues with dance floor, full restaurant, and two full-service bars, while retaining its original stage, 200 balcony seats, and lobby. Music fans of all ages typically flock here on Friday and Saturday nights to watch and listen to local and national acts especially reggae, rock, hip hop/rap, and jam bands. Also to tribute bands honoring Bruce Springsteen, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and the Rolling Stones. It's home to the local '80s tribute band The Legwarmers, who play to sold-out crowds every few months.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points