The Stained Glass Bistro

1735 Benson Ave, Evanston, IL 60201, USA
Website
| +1 847-864-8600
Wine and Dine at the Stained Glass Evanston Illinois United States

More info

Tue - Sat 4pm - 8pm

Located in Evanston, Ill., the Stained Glass is a wine bar and bistro worthy of a special trip. It's one of those hidden gems that most Chicagoans don't even know about. The menu features such inventive dishes as the Tuna, Tuna, Tuna (pictured): tuna (obviously) prepared three delicious ways. You'll also find rabbit, lobster bisque, fish, and steak, as well as some over-the-top desserts. The wine list is something to behold, with 32 varieties available by the glass. The ambiance is cozy, and the servers are professional and accommodating. Even in an area with a high concentration of laudable dining destinations, the Stained Glass is a standout.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

Bask In Tahiti's Beauty, Overwater Bungalows, And World-Class Cuisine (Sponsored)
Italy Is Now Open to All U.S. Leisure Travelers on COVID-Tested Flights
It's Not Too Late to Get Reservations at These Popular National Parks
