The Stained Glass Bistro

Wine and Dine at the Stained Glass
Located in Evanston, Ill., the Stained Glass is a wine bar and bistro worthy of a special trip. It's one of those hidden gems that most Chicagoans don't even know about. The menu features such inventive dishes as the Tuna, Tuna, Tuna (pictured): tuna (obviously) prepared three delicious ways. You'll also find rabbit, lobster bisque, fish, and steak, as well as some over-the-top desserts. The wine list is something to behold, with 32 varieties available by the glass. The ambiance is cozy, and the servers are professional and accommodating. Even in an area with a high concentration of laudable dining destinations, the Stained Glass is a standout.