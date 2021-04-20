Where are you going?
170 NE 38th St, Miami, FL 33137, USA
The Stage is a live music venue located in Miami's new Design District, the up and coming neighborhood for art, fashion, dining and entertainment.

The stage includes some of the best South Florida performace acts and touring bands from across the country! Live music nightly, great happy hour, rotating food trucks and drink specials.

Be sure to stop in for karaoke so that you can get down to some old school favorites and contemporary hits.

Every night at the stage is different, one day you could be jamming out to a rock band, the next enjoying an indie film and the following day you could laugh hysterically at a stand-up comedian.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

