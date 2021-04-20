Where are you going?
The Stables D.S. Co-Op

108 Oxford St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9332 4118
The Stables Shop Darlinghurst Australia

The Stables Shop

Fashion distributors We Are the Stables opened their second location (after Bondi) in a minimalist Surry Hills space outfitted by Sydney furniture designer Henry Wilson. Shoppers can expect some of the same brands as the Bondi store plus exclusives like Paris's Officine Generale, vintage-inspired Edith A. Miller, and menswear label Highland. Aussie accessories include delicate jewelry by Natalie Marie and Whillas & Gunn travel-inspired duffels. Attached to the shop is the bright and shiny Stables Café, which whips up breakfast and lunch as well as Five Senses coffee. Order the espresso flight; you'll get a single shot along with a cappuccino sprinkled with Venezuelan cocoa.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah's Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
