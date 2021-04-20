The Stables D.S. Co-Op

The Stables Shop
Fashion distributors We Are the Stables opened their second location (after Bondi) in a minimalist Surry Hills space outfitted by Sydney
furniture designer Henry Wilson. Shoppers can expect some of the same brands as the Bondi store plus exclusives like Paris
's Officine Generale, vintage-inspired Edith A. Miller, and menswear label Highland. Aussie accessories include delicate jewelry by Natalie Marie and Whillas & Gunn travel-inspired duffels. Attached to the shop is the bright and shiny Stables Café, which whips up breakfast and lunch as well as Five Senses coffee. Order the espresso flight; you'll get a single shot along with a cappuccino sprinkled with Venezuelan cocoa.