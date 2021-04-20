Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

Lote H-4, México 200 km 19.5, 63734 Punta de Mita, Nay., Mexico
+52 329 291 5800
Escape, Explore, Recharge in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Punta de Mita Mexico
Beach time Punta Mita Punta de Mita Mexico
Escape, Explore, Recharge in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico Punta de Mita Mexico
Beach time Punta Mita Punta de Mita Mexico

Escape, Explore, Recharge in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Swim, surf, snorkel, fish, spa, golf, play.... in the beautiful setting of Punta Mita. Sip your favorite mango margarita by the pool as you watch the sun set slowly over the sea. Be as active as you wish, or use the time to rest and rejuvenate.

This special package through AFAR Travel Advisory Council member Katie Cadar is for 3 nights, Oct 14-17 or Oct 21–24, in deluxe ocean view accommodations at the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort. Included are taxes and service, airport transfers for two, daily full breakfast for two, a marine safari to the Marietas Islands, full use of the Remède Spa and a $100 credit for a Remède Spa treatment. The total price is $1855.

Book now!
By Katie Cadar , AFAR Travel Advisor

More Recommendations

Katie Cadar
AFAR Travel Advisor
almost 7 years ago

Beach time Punta Mita

Feel the quiet - love the beach at Punta Mita. Is it time for a margarita?
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points