Escape, Explore, Recharge in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Swim, surf, snorkel, fish, spa, golf, play.... in the beautiful setting of Punta Mita. Sip your favorite mango margarita by the pool as you watch the sun set slowly over the sea. Be as active as you wish, or use the time to rest and rejuvenate.This special package through AFAR Travel Advisory Council member Katie Cadar is for 3 nights, Oct 14-17 or Oct 21–24, in deluxe ocean view accommodations at the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort. Included are taxes and service, airport transfers for two, daily full breakfast for two, a marine safari to the Marietas Islands, full use of the Remède Spa and a $100 credit for a Remède Spa treatment. The total price is $1855.