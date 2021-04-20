The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort Motu Ome E, BP 506

Jumping into paradise The Bora Bora St Regis is located on the reef that surrounds the central island, which is in the background of the picture. All of the rooms are over-water bungalows, and jumping off of the deck into the warm waters of the lagoon was an incredible way to start or end the day.



The 44-acre beachfront resort offers 89 air-conditioned thatched villas, some of which have private gardens, others are the island's iconic overwater bungalows, but all of which are very spacious. If you want to leave your little stylish slice of paradise, the resort can keep you busy with a Clarins spa, two swimming pools, four restaurants (including Jean-Georges Vongerichen's Lagoon Restaurant), and that crystalline water outside.