The St. Regis Abu Dhabi Nation Towers - Corniche Rd - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi With its verdant park grounds, topaz pools, stone pathways, and sandy beach, the St. Regis Abu Dhabi feels like a desert oasis. Set in the Nation Towers building on the Corniche, the 283 rooms are the ultimate in Middle Eastern luxury with statuario marble baths, plush white linens, and hand-tufted wool carpeting. The dune-colored interiors are punctuated with opulent gold details that nod to the Arabian architectural canon, including mashrabiya-inspired tiling and finishes, a theme that continues in the 34,000-square-foot Remède spa, where gilded mosaics resemble the rising sun. Restaurants, pools, and a chic beach club are located just across the street, reached via a pedestrian tunnel under the road. There’s also a mini water park and kids club, making the St. Regis an easy choice for the whole family.