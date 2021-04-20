Where are you going?
The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Nation Towers - Corniche Rd - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 2 694 4444
The St. Regis Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates
The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

With its verdant park grounds, topaz pools, stone pathways, and sandy beach, the St. Regis Abu Dhabi feels like a desert oasis. Set in the Nation Towers building on the Corniche, the 283 rooms are the ultimate in Middle Eastern luxury with statuario marble baths, plush white linens, and hand-tufted wool carpeting. The dune-colored interiors are punctuated with opulent gold details that nod to the Arabian architectural canon, including mashrabiya-inspired tiling and finishes, a theme that continues in the 34,000-square-foot Remède spa, where gilded mosaics resemble the rising sun. Restaurants, pools, and a chic beach club are located just across the street, reached via a pedestrian tunnel under the road. There’s also a mini water park and kids club, making the St. Regis an easy choice for the whole family.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

