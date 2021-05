The Squeaky Bean [CLOSED] 1500 Wynkoop St #101, Denver, CO 80202, USA

Haute Denver Cuisine The Squeaky Bean's dining room is an oak-and-leather space that was once a saddlery. It’s a casual backdrop for the cuisine of chef Max MacKissock, who tops his hot carrot soup with lime-Sriracha peanuts and savory ice creams. During happy hour, the Bean team serves improvised hors d’oeuvres and cocktails.