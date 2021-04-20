The Southernmost House Hotel
In its previous lives, the pink turreted Southernmost House was a private home, nightclub, and residence for visiting dignitaries, but the Queen Anne mansion is now an adults-only B&B that brims with unexpected history. Built in 1896 by a wealthy Florida
family, the electricity was put in under Thomas Edison’s supervision and the club attracted Louis Armstrong, Tallulah Bankhead, and Tennessee Williams; the hotel has also hosted five U.S. presidents as well as the king of Spain
. Today, guests will enjoy its location at the quiet end of Duval Street, not far from the green gardens and six-toed cats of the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum and just a block from the southernmost point of the continental United States marker. The classical lobby and public areas are filled with ornate antique furniture, and uniquely decorated rooms have four-poster beds and antique Oriental rugs. Snag a lounge chair near the Atlantic-facing swimming pool, then meditate on your own past lives under the blazing sun.