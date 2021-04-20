Where are you going?
The Southernmost House Hotel

1400 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Website
| +1 305-296-3141
In its previous lives, the pink turreted Southernmost House was a private home, nightclub, and residence for visiting dignitaries, but the Queen Anne mansion is now an adults-only B&B that brims with unexpected history. Built in 1896 by a wealthy Florida family, the electricity was put in under Thomas Edison’s supervision and the club attracted Louis Armstrong, Tallulah Bankhead, and Tennessee Williams; the hotel has also hosted five U.S. presidents as well as the king of Spain. Today, guests will enjoy its location at the quiet end of Duval Street, not far from the green gardens and six-toed cats of the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum and just a block from the southernmost point of the continental United States marker. The classical lobby and public areas are filled with ornate antique furniture, and uniquely decorated rooms have four-poster beds and antique Oriental rugs. Snag a lounge chair near the Atlantic-facing swimming pool, then meditate on your own past lives under the blazing sun.
By Sunshine Flint , AFAR Contributor

