The Singular Santiago

Merced 294, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Website
| +56 2 2306 8820
The Singular Santiago Chile
The Singular Santiago

Owned by a Chilean family with Swiss origins, the Singular Santiago was a new addition to the charming streets of Barrio Lastarria in October 2014. The hotel brings a sense of style to this traditionally bohemian neighborhood. When guests open the brass-handled doors, they're greeted by an elegant concierge bearing a box of chocolates. The lobby leads to the Merced Bar, which is decorated with stylized French paintings.
 
Built from scratch, the Singular Santiago took more than two years to construct. It now stands tall with wonderful roof-terrace views of both Cerro San Cristóbal and Cerro Santa Lucía. The roof terrace features Santiago's essential sundowner bar (open midday to midnight), as well as an outdoor swimming pool and chaise lounges. A French feel runs through the hotel: the Singular Santiago delivers a sense of formality and occasion—even in the way breakfast is served à la carte.
By Gabriel O'Rorke , AFAR Contributor

