Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Silk Road Spice Merchant

1403 9 Avenue Southeast, Calgary, AB T2G 0T4, Canada
Website
| +1 403-261-1955
Exotic Spices from the Silk Road Calgary Canada

More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Exotic Spices from the Silk Road

To the team behind the Silk Road Spice Merchant the difference between artisanal, freshly ground coffee and your average pre-ground brew is the same as the difference between small-batch, aromatic herbs and spices from their shop and the dried basil at the grocery store. When they realized there was nowhere in Calgary to find the variety and quality of spices they wanted, they decided to import them themselves. Now they carefully source everything from lavender and lemon thyme to digestion-aiding Mexican epazote and pungent Indian dried fenugreek. Their spices are also available online, including their freshly ground BBQ rubs, salt-free blends, and Chinese five spice. But you can only smell the Madagascar and Tahitian vanilla beans in-store.

By Amie Watson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points