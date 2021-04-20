The Side Bar

Where are you going?
602 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Website
| +1 512-322-0697
SXSW - Keeping Austin Weird

Have you ever seen a man in a wet suit playing the bass cello? How about a band of 5 guys in wet suits?

Walking into Side Bar (East 7th and Red River) I thought to myself, how weird and so very appropriate to stumble upon this sight while at SXSW in Austin, TX.

Austin is one of my favorite cities in Texas. It’s one of those places that is hard to describe. And without fail, every time I leave, I have a new definition for this unique city. Austin is a little bit cowboy and a little bit indie. It’s sophisticated, upscale and yet, a little bit honkey-tonk. Austin truly is weird and that is one of the reasons why I love it.
By grace kelly , AFAR Contributor

