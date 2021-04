The Side Bar

SXSW - Keeping Austin Weird

Have you ever seen a man in a wet suit playing the bass cello? How about a band of 5 guys in wet suits?Walking into Side Bar (East 7th and Red River) I thought to myself, how weird and so very appropriate to stumble upon this sight while at SXSW in Austin , TX.Austin is one of my favorite cities in Texas. It’s one of those places that is hard to describe. And without fail, every time I leave, I have a new definition for this unique city. Austin is a little bit cowboy and a little bit indie. It’s sophisticated, upscale and yet, a little bit honkey-tonk. Austin truly is weird and that is one of the reasons why I love it.