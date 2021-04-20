The Shilla Seoul
Named for one of history’s longest dynasties, The Shilla is Korea’s crown jewel. Its location in the heart of Seoul ensures proximity to vibrant restaurants, retail outlets, and culture, yet its 23 wooded acres provide enough tranquility for you to forget all that. After all, there’s plenty to keep you on the grounds for the duration of your stay, including an impressive collection of contemporary art in its sculpture garden, a bevy of heated pools and loungers with Namsan mountain views, and a high-end shopping arcade. La Yeon was the first traditional Korean restaurant to be awarded three Michelin stars, and the spa is one of only two Guerlain spas in Asia. After a day of dizzying on-site exploration, elegant white rooms and suites with warm wood accents, peekaboo showers, and picture-worthy views will lull you into a peaceful slumber.