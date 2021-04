The Shard's not the cheapest outing in London—a family ticket will set you back £90 for four people—but you can't deny that it's a pretty special experience. I've been up when it's misty and rainy, and still enjoyed it thoroughly (after all, we Brits are used to seeing London look grey). But at twilight, when the lights of the city are just beginning to blink on, the Shard really does earn its corn. The Thames, winding its way casually around the base of the building, twinkles with bridges—Tower bridge is an especially lovely sight—and you get an amazing sense of just what it is that makes London special. This city doesn't revel in high rises like Manhattan does, but there are so many different kinds of architecture that you just can't stop looking.