The Shangri-La Vancouver

1128 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 0A8, Canada
Website
| +1 604-695-2447
Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm
The Shangri-La Vancouver

Opened in 2009, the Asian influence on the architecture and interior design of Shangri-La Vancouver is clear to see. The rooms are tranquil, with warm rosewood panels and tapestries, walls, and furnishings that softly glow with gold, cream, and earth tones. All rooms have pleasingly large bathrooms with deep soaker tubs and separate glass-enclosed showers, as well as a Nespresso machine and free Wi-Fi. Suites come with complimentary breakfast for two. At 197 meters, the hotel is one of the tallest buildings in the province and offers sweeping views of the city. Life at ground level is more personal: The lively bar and restaurant scene of Gastown is just a five-minute walk away, and the Holt Renfrew department store—paradise for designer shoppers—is even closer. The hotel is minutes away from the Canada Line station, making access to the airport a breeze.
By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

