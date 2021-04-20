Where are you going?
Settlement Building

55 Dunlevy Ave, Vancouver, BC V6A 3A3, Canada
At the historic Settlement Building, three fun-and-funky businesses shelter under one Railtown roof. Quench your thirst with a pint crafted on-site by Postmark Brewing, or one of the 36 vintages on tap at the Vancouver Urban Winery, which makes all its wines with grapes from B.C.’s phenomenal Okanagan region. Then, head to Belgard Kitchen and explore its playful, multicultural menu, which ranges from tortilla soup to a Korean rice bowl slathered in Sriracha-barbecue sauce. Other standout dishes include a Wagyu-meatball brunch skillet, burrata and eggplant caponata on grilled sourdough, and smoked sablefish risotto, which balances Grana Padano and heirloom cherry tomatoes with a hint of charcoal oil.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

