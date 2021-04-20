The Second Floor Bistro

Fine Dining in a Sleek Setting
Tucked away in its eponymous location inside the Westin Galleria Dallas, this restaurant is a sleek, sexy retreat. The kitchen is putting an elegant, global spin on American cuisine favorites, turning out lovely plates like a pancetta-laced deviled egg and pan-seared sea scallops. Poultry, pork and steak round out the entree offerings, with brunch and lunch boasting the same attention to culinary detail. Don't miss partaking of The Second Floor's incredible craft cocktails or exploring the extensive whiskey collection palate-first.