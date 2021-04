Back to Basics in Northern California

The Sea Ranch, a community located three hours north of San Francisco on the coast, comes close to Utopia for me. Founded by a group of UC Berkeley architects in the 1960s, Sea Ranch was conceived as a rustic escape from the city. The houses are built of wood, and are meant to blend in with the surrounding nature. Some even have sod roofs. It's quiet, peaceful, and incredibly idyllic. Stay at the lodge, or rent a house through Beach Rentals.