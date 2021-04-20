The Scone Witch 150 Elgin St, Ottawa, ON K2P 1L4, Canada

More info Sat, Sun 8am - 4pm Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm

Brunch every day of the week Pictured here are the Eggwitch (front) and The Brunch. Scones are the perfect combination of buttery, crunchy and soft melt in your mouth deliciousness. Located next to Barbarella's strip club and obscured by the Transitway's numerous buses, it is worth your while to make it to this sweet little little sit down cafe.