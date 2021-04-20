Where are you going?
The Scone Witch

150 Elgin St, Ottawa, ON K2P 1L4, Canada
Website
| +1 613-232-2173
Sat, Sun 8am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm

Brunch every day of the week

Pictured here are the Eggwitch (front) and The Brunch. Scones are the perfect combination of buttery, crunchy and soft melt in your mouth deliciousness. Located next to Barbarella's strip club and obscured by the Transitway's numerous buses, it is worth your while to make it to this sweet little little sit down cafe.
By Erin Kelly

Bryan Kitch
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Scones So Good, It's Magic

The Scone Witch is a great place for a quick bite, a casual lunch, or even just a cuppa in the morning (though it's nearly impossible to leave without one of this place's "spellbinding" baked goods). Grab a table early, or take something to go—either way, you'll be pleased with the results!

