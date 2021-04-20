Where are you going?
130 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
A Sazerac is composed of whiskey and absinthe, and nowhere sports classier digs for this signature cocktail than the Sazerac Bar of the Roosevelt Hotel in downtown New Orleans, where the low lights flow over heavy wood tables and the big leather armchairs are usually occupied by businessmen making world-altering deals. The Sazerac is a simple cocktail and one of America's oldest, with a bit of an exotic history since the U.S. ban on absinthe was only recently lifted. Now that it's all legal, NOLA visitors can sink into the soft leather chairs, order a Sazerac, and start planning their own world domination.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Adrian Stoian
almost 7 years ago

The Sazerac at the Sazerac bar inside the Roosevelt hotel. The drink is great, the decor is too!

