The Sazerac Bar
130 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
| +1 504-648-1200
A Sazerac at the Sazerac BarA Sazerac is composed of whiskey and absinthe, and nowhere sports classier digs for this signature cocktail than the Sazerac Bar of the Roosevelt Hotel in downtown New Orleans, where the low lights flow over heavy wood tables and the big leather armchairs are usually occupied by businessmen making world-altering deals. The Sazerac is a simple cocktail and one of America's oldest, with a bit of an exotic history since the U.S. ban on absinthe was only recently lifted. Now that it's all legal, NOLA visitors can sink into the soft leather chairs, order a Sazerac, and start planning their own world domination.
Sazerac
The Sazerac at the Sazerac bar inside the Roosevelt hotel. The drink is great, the decor is too!