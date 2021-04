A Sazerac at the Sazerac Bar

A Sazerac is composed of whiskey and absinthe, and nowhere sports classier digs for this signature cocktail than the Sazerac Bar of the Roosevelt Hotel in downtown New Orleans , where the low lights flow over heavy wood tables and the big leather armchairs are usually occupied by businessmen making world-altering deals. The Sazerac is a simple cocktail and one of America's oldest, with a bit of an exotic history since the U.S. ban on absinthe was only recently lifted. Now that it's all legal, NOLA visitors can sink into the soft leather chairs, order a Sazerac, and start planning their own world domination.