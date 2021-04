The Salty Seagull No., Jl. Petitenget No.88, Kerobokan Kelod, North Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali 80361, Indonesia

A Feast for the Eyes and the Belly The Salty Seagull is one of the newest additions to Seminyak's trendy Jalan Petitenget. The shockingly bright colors, mish-mash of patterns, paintings and twinkly lights make it pretty hard to miss and to resist. The fish and chips are tasty and washed down with a cocktail or two outside in the big garden there isn't anything to complain about at all. This is not gourmet dining, but it certainly is fun.