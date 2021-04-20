The Saint Paul Hotel

European Elegance in the Modern Midwest
A top hat–adorned doorman welcomes you through the ivy-covered façade and into a bygone era of marble columns, chandeliers, plush furniture, and wooden four-post beds. If a horse and carriage pulled up at the valet, it would fit right in—and in fact, that's not an infrequent sight, as carriage tours are offered around the city. The Old-World charm of this historic landmark is complemented by modern amenities and easy access to city attractions like the Science Museum and Grand Avenue’s shopping, dining, and nightlife, as well as to green escapes like neighboring Rice Park and the Mississippi riverbank.