Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Sail Pavilion

333 South Franklin Street
Website
| +1 813-274-7778
Enjoy a Drink with a 360-degree View Tampa Florida United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 2am

Enjoy a Drink with a 360-degree View

Located along the Tampa Riverwalk where the Garrison Channel and Hillsborough River come together, the Sail Pavilion (the structure with the blue roof in the photo) is Tampa's only 360-degree waterfront bar. Open from 2 p.m. to last call, the Sail Pavilion is a very special spot to enjoy the Tampa waterfront.

During the day it's a popular spot for walkers, joggers, and bicyclists using the Riverwalk to stop for a refreshment or light bite to eat. Early evening brings the sunset-watchers and folks getting ready to head out to the Forum for a concert or the Straz Performing Arts Center for a play. There's also live music on Thursday through Sunday nights, all with a gorgeous view of Tampa's waterways.

By Annette Baesel , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points