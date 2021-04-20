The Sail Pavilion
333 South Franklin Street
| +1 813-274-7778
Sun - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 2am
Enjoy a Drink with a 360-degree ViewLocated along the Tampa Riverwalk where the Garrison Channel and Hillsborough River come together, the Sail Pavilion (the structure with the blue roof in the photo) is Tampa's only 360-degree waterfront bar. Open from 2 p.m. to last call, the Sail Pavilion is a very special spot to enjoy the Tampa waterfront.
During the day it's a popular spot for walkers, joggers, and bicyclists using the Riverwalk to stop for a refreshment or light bite to eat. Early evening brings the sunset-watchers and folks getting ready to head out to the Forum for a concert or the Straz Performing Arts Center for a play. There's also live music on Thursday through Sunday nights, all with a gorgeous view of Tampa's waterways.