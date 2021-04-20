The Royal Scotsman
29-31 Abercromby Pl, Edinburgh EH3 6QE, UK
| +44 131 556 4270
Photo courtesy of Matt Hind, Orient-Express Hotels, Ltd
Classic Whisky Journey, The Royal ScotsmanWhisky connoisseurs can sample more than 40 single-malt scotches as their vintage carriages slice through the Scottish Highlands. The veranda of the Edwardian-style observation car offers a relaxing retreat after such activities as private distillery tours, clay pigeon shooting, and fishing during the four-night journey.
From $6,800. (800) 524-2420. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.