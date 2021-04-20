Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Royal Scotsman

29-31 Abercromby Pl, Edinburgh EH3 6QE, UK
Website
| +44 131 556 4270
Classic Whisky Journey, The Royal Scotsman Edinburgh United Kingdom

More info

Classic Whisky Journey, The Royal Scotsman

Whisky connoisseurs can sample more than 40 single-malt scotches as their vintage carriages slice through the Scottish Highlands. The veranda of the Edwardian-style observation car offers a relaxing retreat after such activities as private distillery tours, clay pigeon shooting, and fishing during the four-night journey.

From $6,800. (800) 524-2420. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points