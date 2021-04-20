The Royal Playa Del Carmen Avenida Constituyentes 2, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico

The 'Royal' Treatment Being the exploratory type of traveler that I am, I was a total skeptic about staying at an all-inclusive resort. Alas, being part of a wedding necessitates making some concessions, so I begrudgingly booked my stay. Here's my quick thought on The Royal: you will be taken care of, and you will want for nothing. The grounds are fantastic, the food selection immense, and the drinks and cigars flow with reckless abandon if you so desire. Now here's my personal take: you can leave at any time and go see the local sights. The small town is charming, and there are plenty of local eateries and watering holes where you can enjoy everyday living at its best. Plus, there are ruins nearby that are fun to explore. You can climb an ancient temple, go caving, rappel down a cliff and even zip line if that's your thing. Overall, a stay at The Royal will give you the best of both worlds - it's up to you which world you pick.