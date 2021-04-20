The Roundhouse 2 E Main St, Beacon, NY 12508

Sun 11am - 8pm Mon - Thur 3pm - 9pm Fri, Sat 11:30am - 10pm

The Roundhouse Housed in an old textile factory and restored in the early 2010s, The Roundhouse offers modern, industrial-chic décor, set against a gorgeous waterfall that feeds into the adjacent Fishkill Creek. Minimalist without feeling cold, accommodations showcase original features like exposed wooden beams and black-framed windows alongside more contemporary furnishings and colorful artwork. The restaurant here is a destination unto itself, with a simple assortment of beautifully presented meat and seafood dishes cooked with ingredients from the surrounding Hudson Valley. Weekenders from the city, who make up a large portion of The Roundhouse’s clientele, will also appreciate the extensive Sunday brunch menu, featuring everything from brioche French toast to house-made macaroni and cheese.