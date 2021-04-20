Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Roundhouse

2 E Main St, Beacon, NY 12508
Website
| +1 845-765-8369
The Roundhouse Beacon New York United States
The Roundhouse Beacon New York United States
The Roundhouse Beacon New York United States
The Roundhouse Beacon New York United States
The Roundhouse Beacon New York United States
The Roundhouse Beacon New York United States
The Roundhouse Beacon New York United States
The Roundhouse Beacon New York United States

More info

Sun 11am - 8pm
Mon - Thur 3pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 11:30am - 10pm

The Roundhouse

Housed in an old textile factory and restored in the early 2010s, The Roundhouse offers modern, industrial-chic décor, set against a gorgeous waterfall that feeds into the adjacent Fishkill Creek. Minimalist without feeling cold, accommodations showcase original features like exposed wooden beams and black-framed windows alongside more contemporary furnishings and colorful artwork. The restaurant here is a destination unto itself, with a simple assortment of beautifully presented meat and seafood dishes cooked with ingredients from the surrounding Hudson Valley. Weekenders from the city, who make up a large portion of The Roundhouse’s clientele, will also appreciate the extensive Sunday brunch menu, featuring everything from brioche French toast to house-made macaroni and cheese.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Jen Murphy
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

The Roundhouse

A meal at The Roundhouse in Beacon is reason enough to make the train trip from New York City through the Hudson Valley.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points