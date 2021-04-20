The Roof
124 W 57th St 29th floor, New York, NY 10019, USA
| +1 212-707-8008
Photo by Joshua Berman
Sun - Sat 4pm - 4am
Rooftop Treat in Midtown Manhattan: The Roof at Viceroy New YorkI walk through the narrow, Italian marble lobby, give my name at the podium, then take the elevator to the 29th floor, where one of New York City's newest rooftop bars awaits for sunset. The 240-room hotel opened only in 2013 and The Roof at Viceroy New York debuted in March, 2014. The most remarkable feature of this bar poking its head above 57th St. is the north-facing view of Central Park, only a few blocks away. The small plates ($6–20) and creative cocktails ($16) are icing on the cake. I sip a Spicy Paloma, a mouth-warming blend of Casamigos Blanco tequila, Thai chile, Aperol, and grapefruit soda, as I watch the sun reflect off the buildings and blanket its fading light over the park. Then I head inside for a local cheese plate and a burger to wash down a few more cocktails. In warm weather, this is a perfect spot to begin a New York City evening.
The Roof at Viceroy New York is open daily from 3 p.m. – 4 a.m. Tel. 212-707-8008, www.TheRoofNY.com, @TheRoofNY