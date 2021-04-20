The 'Other' Skyline View of Toronto
Most visitors to Toronto
experience a view of the city FROM the CN Tower. However, if you want to mix it up a bit, while having a nice mixed drink I might add, then you can switch it up a bit. If you make a visit to The Roof Lounge located in the Park Hyatt, then you can get look AT the CN Tower and the rest of the city, drink in hand. The vibe is sophisticated, classy, romantic, yet laid back. To be honest, because it's in a hotel you are paying for the experience, but if you care to do something a bit off the beaten tourist path, this is the spot for you.