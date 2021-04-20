Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Roof Lounge

4 Avenue Rd, Toronto, ON M5S 2C7, Canada
Website
| +1 416-924-5471
The 'Other' Skyline View of Toronto Toronto Canada

The 'Other' Skyline View of Toronto

Most visitors to Toronto experience a view of the city FROM the CN Tower. However, if you want to mix it up a bit, while having a nice mixed drink I might add, then you can switch it up a bit. If you make a visit to The Roof Lounge located in the Park Hyatt, then you can get look AT the CN Tower and the rest of the city, drink in hand. The vibe is sophisticated, classy, romantic, yet laid back. To be honest, because it's in a hotel you are paying for the experience, but if you care to do something a bit off the beaten tourist path, this is the spot for you.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points