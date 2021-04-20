History is embedded in the very stones of this storied district, the location of the first European settlement in Australia and the original home of the Cadigal people. Wander the atmospheric cobblestoned streets and lanes as you shop for everything from Aboriginal art (don't miss the acclaimed Argyle Gallery, whose pieces are all sourced directly from artists and Aboriginal communities) to steampunk-inspired jewelry. Then stop in for a pint at a classic pub like the Fortune of War, which has been serving thirsty patrons since 1828.