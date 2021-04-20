The Rockefeller
422 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254, USA
| +1 310-372-8467
Sun 9:30am - 10:30pm
Mon - Wed 5pm - 10:30pm
Thur 5pm - 11pm
Fri 11am - 11pm
Sat 9:30am - 11pm
At The Rockefeller, Change Tastes DeliciousThe Rockefeller's industrial style may be reminiscent of a certain East Coast locale synonymous with its name, but its menu is particularly at home in an L.A. beach town. At the Hermosa Beach post, its N.Y.C. look is filled with casual guests who can shuffle onto a patio open to the ocean breeze or into booths within view of multiple plasma screens. If you’re with a crowd, grab the communal table in the middle.
While the Rockefeller has been known as a destination for fresh, gastropub fare for years, new chef Cody Diegel is reinventing that reputation with more organic eats on the menu. The barbecue chicken flatbread – the most popular appetizer – has made space for the burrata stuffed roasted mini peppers with golden slices of bread, as well as the chicken quesa bites in a chipotle crema. The taco options have been updated, too, and the grilled fish tacos layered with snapper, apples, and bok choy have debuted next to the classic Mexican street tacos.
Once you've downed a few gulps of ale, see how it tastes with the wild boar bratwurst, which is served with pretzel bread and a beer cheese sauce. The grilled pork chop and accompanying sweet potato purée is as satisfying as the pumpkin ravioli topped with pomegranates and sage, and both can be shared with the octopus and feta salad. Still, with so many new plates to try, it's a comfort to know that the familiar hot chocolate chip cookie with ice cream is up for dessert.