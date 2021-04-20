Where are you going?
The Road to Sacromonte

Unnamed Road
Strolling Through Sacromonte, After the Alhambra Granada Spain

Strolling Through Sacromonte, After the Alhambra

The walk to Sacromonte is a bit nerve-wracking since the pedestrian lanes and sidewalks disappear from time to time, and there are several blind curves, but it is worth all the adventure.

Walking alongside whitewashed houses with large succulent gardens while staring at the Alhambra, you really begin to understand what life is like in Andalucia.

If you persist uphill to the church you will enjoy an incredible, breathtaking view; this is still one of my best memories of Granada.

Be sure to check out a flamenco show in one of the caves at night - the atmosphere is incredible, passionate, and simply Spanish.

Photo by Maximo Lopez/Flickr.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

